dogs

Adorable Golden Retriever breaks world record fitting 6 tennis balls in mouth

FRESNO, Calif. -- A cute Golden Retriever from New York just broke a world record, fitting six tennis balls in his mouth.

Finley is a six-year-old Golden Retriever and his human parents say he has an affinity for tennis balls, and a special talent when it comes to carrying them around.

With no help from his human family, Finley can carry up to six tennis balls in his mouth at one time.

The current Guinness World Record is five. His owner says the first three or four balls are quick, and he picks those up with ease.

But for the fifth and sixth balls, he'll use his paws to keep them in place when he pops them in his mouth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydogsanimaldog
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOGS
Dog accidentally ignites house fire in New Mexico: VIDEO
2 dogs vs 1 giant branch
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Sales of pet masks spike in response to coronavirus, Amazon worth more than $1 trillion, and more
Meet Perfect Pet Kona!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Latest update on coronavirus outbreak in US
Nearly 200 coronavirus evacuees arrive at Travis AFB
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter explains ripping of Trump's speech
SF Democrats not at all surprised by impeachment vote
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
South Bay school district monitoring coronavirus symptoms
Lawrence Livermore Lab researchers examining coronavirus
Show More
Turbulent takeoff for would-be first-class traveler
49ers clear out locker room, reflect on season
WATCH IN 60: Coronavirus evacuees in Bay Area, Impeachment protests, El Farolito best in CA
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Wisconsin confirms 1st case of coronavirus, 12th in US
More TOP STORIES News