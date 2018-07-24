SOCIETY

African-American man kicked out of Bay Area store after trying on hats with his family

An African-American man says he and his family were kicked out of a Bay Area store after trying on hats and clothes. He took cell phone video of the incident, which has now gone viral. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
An African-American man says he and his family were kicked out of a Bay Area store after trying on hats and clothes. He took cell phone video of the incident, which has now gone viral.

Anthony O'Neill took the cell video at Quest Casuals in Sausalito on Sunday. The video is 8 minutes long and has more than 90,000 views on Facebook. At the beginning of the video, the store owner, Hooshang Seda, can be seen and heard saying, "I am not after trouble Sir. I am asking you to leave because I refuse to do business with you."

O'Neill says he walked into the store with his wife, two young daughters and in-laws to look at hats.

After asking him to leave, the store owner called police. In the video, Seda can be seen behind a desk, on the phone. O'Neill exclaims, "What are you talking about? My kids were trying on clothes and you kicked us out. Just another incident in the Bay."

VIDEO: Woman calls cops on 8-year-old selling water near AT&T Park

This isn't the first cell phone video showing someone calling police on an African American person in the Bay Area over mundane activities. The "Barbeque Becky" incident in Oakland was posted in April and the "Permit Patty" video of a woman calling police on a little girl selling water in San Francisco, happened just last month.

"I know when it's a race-based thing, you know and it felt very very prejudice," said O'Neill in an interview with ABC7 Tuesday night. O'Neill recently moved to the Bay Area from Chicago and says he feels a different racial tension here, "I felt it in this episode and I've felt it at other times since being here and I've been here for five months."

The store owner, Hooshang Seda, did not want to speak on camera, but he did share a written statement. He says he asked O'Neill and his family to leave because they were "disturbing business by making a scene." He says the girls were trying on adult-sized vests, which cost hundreds of dollars, and had them on the floor. Seda says he did not ask them to leave because of their race.
