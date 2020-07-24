Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rocha dies after battle with COVID-19

It is with tremendous sadness we report Alameda County Deputy Sheriff Oscar Rocha passed away this evening at 6:45pm from complications due to COVID-19. He put up a courageous fight to the end and will never be forgotten. May he rest in eternal peace. EOW 7/23/20. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) July 24, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Oscar Rocha has passed away after battling COVID-19, his wife said Thursday.Rocha was a 25-year veteran of the department.He was well known at the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse in Oakland, where he spent most of his career.He also worked at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin where there's been a coronavirus outbreak.But it's unknown if he contracted it there.Deputy Rocha was 57-years old.