alex trebek

Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21, just before he turns 80

NEW YORK -- Alex Trebek, who was diagnosed last year with stage four pancreatic cancer, has written a memoir.

Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that "The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life" will come out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.

According to the publisher, the longtime "Jeopardy!" host will share "Illuminating personal anecdotes" along with thoughts on everything from his favorite guests to spirituality and philanthropy.

"I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year," Trebek writes in his book.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentbookshollywoodtelevisionalex trebekjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Alex Trebek diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, vows to 'fight this'
ALEX TREBEK
Alex Trebek gives update on 1 year after cancer diagnosis
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
Throwback: Jennings dethroned after 2004 'Jeopardy!' winning streak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom announces plan to reopen state amid COVID-19 crisis
'I don't want to die': Kaiser wants to send woman to nursing home with outbreak
'We are not out of the woods': Dr. Cody lays out next steps in COVID-19 fight
World could face largest recession since Great Depression
Who is not eligible to get a coronavirus stimulus check
10th COVID-19 death confirmed at Hayward nursing home
Coronavirus updates: Hayward drive-thru testing site moves to CSU East Bay
Show More
Obama endorses Biden's presidential campaign
Hayward moves COVID-19 testing site to Cal State East Bay
US clears Rutgers saliva test to help diagnose COVID-19
VIDEO: Dozens gather at SF's Dolores Park amid COVID-19 shelter-in-place
LA County confirms 25 additional deaths, 239 new COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News