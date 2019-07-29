Society

VIDEO: Passenger says American Airlines employee dancing on tarmac is 'living his best life'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- An American Airlines employee busted out some fly moves on an airport tarmac, and a passenger caught the joyful dance on video.

Suzanne Durham told ABC News she had barely settled into her seat when she noticed the employee spinning, skipping and using his air traffic control wands as drum sticks on the Nashville International Airport tarmac.

She said she had to shoot the video because he was "just pure joy" and "living his best life."

"Crew chief Isaiah Foster (is) proving that when you love what you do, you can dance on the fly," an American Airlines spokesperson told ABC News.

The video of Foster was posted on Twitter and has been viewed nearly 100,000 times.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyairport newsamerican airlinesairline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hospital officials give update on injuries sustained in Gilroy shooting
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting chaos captured in witness videos
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting leaves 4 dead, including suspect: PHOTOS
Get help with mental health issues
Show More
Witness says Gilroy shooter 'made eye contact with me'
Garlic Festival Shooting: Band recalls gunshots while they were on stage
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Gilroy Shooting: Witness recalls seeing victims transported on golf carts
Gilroy Shooting: What is the garlic festival about?
More TOP STORIES News