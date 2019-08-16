Anchors Away! Are you ready for an earthquake?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In their new feature, called, Anchors Away, the ABC7 News evening anchor team share their thoughts about news of the day and ask people they meet on the street for their thoughts.Here is what they found when they focused on earthquake preparedness after the quakes in SoCal and here in the Bay Area in July.The four of us are not only colleagues, but we are also good friends who enjoy working and spending time together.We thought it would be interesting to go out as a group and talk with people about some of the stories that we report on the news each night.