Coronavirus Pandemic: Andrew Yang, Bing Chen discuss All Americans Movement on ABC7's 'Midday Live'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Andrew Yang and Gold House co-founder Bing Chen were on ABC7's "Midday Live" to discuss the All Americans Movement.

WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community

The All Americans Movement works as a central destination for the public to fulfill medical supply needs, curb racism and violent actions against minority groups, and support additional independent companies amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"There are certain groups that are trying to scapegoat the Chinese government or the Chinese people in this crisis, and that's not acceptable, Yang said. "We're all in this together."

Learn more about the movement and how to support fellow Americans on their website here.

We also caught up with Yang to see what he's been up to after ending his 2020 presidential campaign and how he's continuing his push to send more money to Americans.

Watch his interview here:
This image shows Andrew Yang speaking to ABC7 about what he's been up to after ending his 2020 presidential campaign.

This image shows Andrew Yang speaking to ABC7 about what he's been up to after ending his 2020 presidential campaign.

