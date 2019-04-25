history

Archeologist sift for clues to San Francisco's Gold Rush past

By Tim Didion and Larry Beil
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews at Front Street and Broadway near San Francisco's financial district are busy digging for the City's new gold, residential housing. But sources familiar with the construction project are also describing some smaller treasures to ABC7, possible remnants of the city's Gold Rush era waterfront.

Finding evidence of San Francisco's maritime past is not unusually in San Francisco. Every couple years when ground breaks on a project along San Francisco's waterfront, construction crews find old ships, foundations, or other clues to the city's Gold Rush.

"We were involved a little bit with the Rome, which was unearthed during the Muni," Stephen Canright is with the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park.

He pointed out at the remnants of the Rome, a Gold Rush era ship, are currently just part of Muni's lightrail. Trains pass right through the hull of the buried ship every day.



Canright has no direct knowledge about the Front street construction project, but says the area was the site of long wharfs, or piers that were built along the historical shoreline, that once started near today's Montgomery Street in San Francisco's Financial District.

Researchers with the San Francisco Maritime National Historic Park have also mapped the location of dozens of ships that were grounded in the area.

"Some of the ships were sunk as foundations, others of the ships were pulled up onto the mud to be used essentially as buildings," said Canright.

Over the decades, remnants of those old ships and their cargo have been uncovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscoembarcaderohistoryshipwreckbay shore
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HISTORY
Gay rights pioneer looks back at Harvey Milk and '1976 Bay Gays'
Rusty safe discovered during remodel of River Theater in Guerneville
Moon landing projected onto Washington Monument for Apollo 11 anniversary
Nation celebrates 50th anniversary of 1st lunar footsteps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News