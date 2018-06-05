ARIANA GRANDE

Ariana Grande says she's struggling with PTSD after bombing

EMBED </>More Videos

Ariana Grande says she has been struggling with some symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder following last year's suicide bomb attack at the end of her concert at Manchester Arena. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LONDON --
Ariana Grande says she has been struggling with some symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder following last year's suicide bomb attack at the end of her concert at Manchester Arena.

RELATED: Ariana Grande recognizes teen who died in Manchester: 'Olivia wouldn't want me to cry'

The 24-year-old pop star told British Vogue she does not like to talk about her experiences because so many people suffered much worse fates in the May 22, 2017 attack that claimed 22 lives.
"I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry," she says, calling the stress disorder "a real thing."

PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert in England

Grande has reached out to victims since the attack and has had an emblem of Manchester - an image of a worker bee - tattooed behind her left ear.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societymanchester explosionterror attackariana grandePTSDstressentertainmentu.s. & worldlondonterrorismconcert
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARIANA GRANDE
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More ariana grande
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News