Ask Finney: As-is vehicles, missing online orders, street cleaning parking

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.
Question 1:
Jian asked: I bought an "as-is" used vehicle from a dealership. Within four hours, the car overheated. What can I do?
Answer 1:
I am so sorry, but 'as-is' is just that. If the car was properly marked as not having a warranty or guarantee, there isn't much you can do. The dealership is off the hook, but there are two additional possibilities. Sometimes, used cars actually still have a warranty the seller doesn't know about. You need to check with the manufacturer. Second, the overheating may be covered by a recall. So check that, too.
Here is a link to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for car recalls.
Question 2:
Lawrence asked: I made an online purchase, but I never received the shipment. I paid for the item.
Answer 2:
This is the biggest drawback of buying online. Do you know if the item was shipped? Ask the online retailer for proof. If it was sent, where was it last seen? The tracking website will tell you that. If the store sent the item, but it disappeared before reaching your home, then you can file a complaint with the package service: UPS, FedEx, whoever. However, if the package is tracked to your home, and a porch bandit got it, then you are probably just out of luck. Ask the store for a new item, sometimes they will go for that.
Question 3:
Paul asked: I'm pretty new to the city, but am I allowed to park in a street cleaning zone in San Francisco after the street sweeping truck has already gone by? But it's still the "street cleaning" time frame.
Answer 3:
You may be new here, but you are street smart. Yes, in San Francisco, once the street sweeping truck has passed by, you're allowed to park. So, if there's no parking from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the truck has made their trip at 9 a.m., you may park after that. Here is a link to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency's website with more information.
Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.