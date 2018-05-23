7 ON YOUR SIDE

Ask Finney: Canceling automobile service contracts, buying Amtrak tickets, fence repair liability

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:

Valerie from Martinez asked: How can I get a $1,300 refund for a service contract which I paid extra for, but never used? I sold the car after having it for under a year.

Answer 1:

To get all the money refunded, you must cancel the contract within 60 days for a new car and 30 days for a used car. After that, you get a partial refund. This should go smoothly, if not complain to the California Department of Insurance. It oversees these contracts.

Here is a link with more information on service contracts.

Question 2:

Owen asked on Twitter: When is the best time to purchase Amtrak train tickets? Like day or week. Or is there a third party site?

Answer 2:
Train tickets mirror airline tickets. Wait too long, and you will pay more. Ticket prices go up when fewer seats are available. You should buy at least 14 days in advance, otherwise many of the potential discounts don't apply.

Here is a link to Amtrak's website.

Question 3:

Bill asks: Who is responsible when a fence in our backyard needs to be repaired? Me or my neighbor?

Answer 3:

California passed the "good neighbor fence act" back in 2013. It says both neighbors are responsible for the cost to repair a shared fence. But the devil is in the details, as always. If one of the neighbors can prove they have financial hardship, they may not have to pay. Here is a link with information about the "good neighbor fence act."

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society7 On Your Sideconsumer concernsconsumerSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
Tips on getting a password manager
More 7 On Your Side
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News