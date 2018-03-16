Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.
Question 1:
Jeff from San Francisco asked: I purchased two tickets from the ticket re-seller, Vivid Seats. Do you know how their ticket prices are broken down?
And their refund policy?
Answer 1:
Vivid Seats breaks down their prices by the ticket price, taxes, service and delivery charges. They will offer a full refund, including the delivery charges, if the event was canceled with no other event planned. But if the event was rescheduled, they will either reissue another ticket or help you resell your ticket. Click here for more information.
Question 2:
Dante from Novato asked: How can I find the best mortgage lender? I prefer face-to-face contact.
Answer 2:
Check with the financial institutions you are involved with now: banks, savings, and loans. Then, ask friends for referrals to a mortgage broker.
Brokers are the very definition of face-to-face. They work with you and a number of financial institutions. Even if you go the face-to-face route, please check figures online, so you have an idea of how the numbers should stack up.
Question 3:
Sandy from San Francisco asked: How can I stop getting mail, like stickers and note cards, from charities I donate to?
Answer 3:
That's nice of you to donate to important charities. Your best bet is to contact them, and tell them you would like to stop receiving notices and trinkets. Also, check to see if they have a return card, and indicate you would like to be removed from their mailing list. For two bucks, the website DMA Choice may stop those charity offers.
