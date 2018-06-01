Ask Finney: Hotel & Casino offers, free credit scores, hotel & flight purchases

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.
Question 1:
Isaac asks: I received an offer to stay overnight at a hotel and casino for free. I called the number on the invite, but no answer. Do you think it's a scam?
Answer 1:
No. Not necessarily. It could be a phony, so go online, get the casino's mainline and call reservations. If it is legit, they will let you know about it.
Question 2:
Jeanne from San Jose asks: I would like to know where I can check my credit score for free.
Answer 2:
It is getting a lot easier these days. Start with your credit card company, many are offering free scores.
Then, check out FreeCreditScore.com or CreditKarma.com.
Question 3:
Audrey asks: I'm planning for a summer or fall vacation. Do you think I should book my hotel and flights together or separately?
Answer 3:
It's typically cheaper to book a hotel and flight together. But I still think you should track the prices separately. Check out Kayak.Com, or other similar sites, that will alert you when prices drop.
