SOCIETY

Ask Finney: Mobile health screenings, annuities, wrong online orders

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer Expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:

The first question comes from Kathryn via e-mail, asking: I am wondering if the mobile health screenings that go around town are legit?

Answer 1:

Some are, some aren't. First, they need to be licensed or registered with the California Department of Public Health and have the proper paperwork filed. Before going in, ask who is sponsoring the screening and why. Also, in these days of ID theft, know how the results will be used.

Think twice before giving out your personal information like your social security number. These things can be lifesavers, and that is not an overstatement, but so can making an appointment with your family physician.

Question 2:

Christine asks: I recently heard about annuities on the radio. Are they worth getting?

Answer 2:

Annuities are basically a pension that you set up. In the classic annuity, you put in a bunch of money and the company pays you an agreed-upon amount of money each month until you die. It's worth considering to cover your basic financial needs. But here's the deal: annuities can be very expensive, and in the past, there have been rip-offs associated with them. So before buying, study up, and talk with a financial advisor.

Question 3:

Tiffany asked on Twitter: I made my first purchase from a website, but when I received my order, one of the two products was incorrect.

Answer 3:

Okay, these things happen sometimes because the company made a mistake, sometimes because you did. Most online companies send you a receipt and a return addressed label so you can return the item if something like this comes up. If that paperwork doesn't have the return and exchange policy written down, go online and check out the website. If you need some help, call my hotline here at the station and we will walk you through the process. You can also contact me online.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News