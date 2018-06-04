7 ON YOUR SIDE

Ask Finney: Personal loans, kitchen remodel delays, auto refinance

EMBED </>More Videos

7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your questions, every weekday on ABC7 Mornings. Submit your video questions and tune in at 6 a.m. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your questions, every weekday on ABC7 Mornings. Submit your video questions and tune in at 6 a.m.

Question 1:

Ben asks: I'm wondering where is the best place to get a personal loan?

Answer 1:
If you have a good credit score, and a long history with a financial institution, start there. Then, check with your credit union, if you have one. The rates and fees are going to be all over the place, so shop many sources.

Question 2:

Lisa asks: I bought kitchen cabinets that were supposed to be installed within six weeks. But it took the contractors almost four months to finish. Is that okay?

Answer 2:
If you are happy with the cabinets, my advice is to just forget it. What does your contract say? By law, there needs to be an "approximate complete date" written in the contract. Does it say six weeks or four months. If there were delays outside of the contractor's control, probably not much can be done. But if you think the company was dragging it out on purpose, consider filing a complaint with the Contractors State License Board. With all of that said, if you are happy with the cabinets, my advice is to just forget it.

Question 3:

Yen asks: I bought a 2016 vehicle with an interest rate of six percent. I realized, I should have qualified for a lower rate because my credit score was high at the time. Is there anything I can do now to get a better rate?

Answer 3:
Sure, refinance. Right now if you have a super high score, say 760 or above, you can get a rate about 3.5 percent. If your credit history is shabby, think more in terms of 15 to 16 percent. You can call a credit union or your local bank. Also, go online and shop rates.

Click here for more stories and video from 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society7 On Your Sideconsumer concernsconsumercredit cardshome tiphomeownersSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
Tips on getting a password manager
More 7 On Your Side
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News