Question 1:
Ben asks: I'm wondering where is the best place to get a personal loan?
Answer 1:
If you have a good credit score, and a long history with a financial institution, start there. Then, check with your credit union, if you have one. The rates and fees are going to be all over the place, so shop many sources.
Question 2:
Lisa asks: I bought kitchen cabinets that were supposed to be installed within six weeks. But it took the contractors almost four months to finish. Is that okay?
Answer 2:
If you are happy with the cabinets, my advice is to just forget it. What does your contract say? By law, there needs to be an "approximate complete date" written in the contract. Does it say six weeks or four months. If there were delays outside of the contractor's control, probably not much can be done. But if you think the company was dragging it out on purpose, consider filing a complaint with the Contractors State License Board. With all of that said, if you are happy with the cabinets, my advice is to just forget it.
Question 3:
Yen asks: I bought a 2016 vehicle with an interest rate of six percent. I realized, I should have qualified for a lower rate because my credit score was high at the time. Is there anything I can do now to get a better rate?
Answer 3:
Sure, refinance. Right now if you have a super high score, say 760 or above, you can get a rate about 3.5 percent. If your credit history is shabby, think more in terms of 15 to 16 percent. You can call a credit union or your local bank. Also, go online and shop rates.
