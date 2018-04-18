7 ON YOUR SIDE

Ask Finney: Toys 'R' Us warranties, car accidents, recycling utility and financial statements

EMBED </>More Videos

From Toys 'R' Us warranties to car accident insurance questions, 7 On Your Side's consumer expert Michael Finney answered your consumer questions. (Shutterstock)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
7 On Your Side's Consumer expert Michael Finney answers your consumer questions.

Question 1:
William asked: I have a question in regards to Toys "R" Us closing down. I bought an extended warranty for a game console in February. Should or can I get my money back?
Answer 1:
It would not hurt to call the company. Ask if you have a manufacturer's warranty or an extended warranty bought through Toys "R" Us, either way, you are covered. The warranty from the game console company is good as long as it is still under warranty.

The extended warranties sold by Toys "R" Us were by and large offered by a third party, think in terms of Square Trade, the San Francisco based warranty company. Those will remain in effect, too. I do not think you should have any problem, but if you do, let me know.

Question 2:
A viewer asked: I had my car hit by a driver when it was parked. I would like to know when a car insurance company decides it is not worth fixing, do I have to listen to their opinion? Do I have options?
Answer 2:
No, you don't have to take the opinion of your car insurance company. And yes, you do have options. The insurance company will generally not pay more to repair the car than it is worth. So, if the company wants to junk it, you will need to prove its value is higher than the insurance company estimates. You do that by documenting your car's pre-crash condition, and what similar cars are selling for locally and online.

If you cannot prove it is worth more, you can sometimes get the car back along with the insurance settlement, minus the salvage value of the car.
Then, you can go get it repaired. Be careful on this one. You can also contact the California Department of Insurance.
Question 3:
Vera from San Francisco asked: I'm wondering if it's OK to recycle bill statements, like utility bills, but not bank or credit card statements.

Answer 3:
Your thinking is right on track and it's pretty safe, but not safe enough. Shredding your bank and credit card statements is a must do. There is way too much information to have floating around. The utility bills have less information, but those still have your name, address and payments and that is a lot to give an identity thief. I definitely recommend shredding any document with your information on it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconsumer concernsconsumer7 On Your SideSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Why travel agents are still relevant
Choosing a Travel Agent
More 7 On Your Side
SOCIETY
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News