Society

Aug. 31 is Free Fishing Day in California

In this photo taken Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, a person fishes at the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Get your fishing pole ready!

Free Fishing Day will be August 31 in California, according to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

"Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for experienced anglers to share their love of the sport with someone who's never tried it," said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham.

All fishing regulations, such a bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures remain in effect on Free Fishing Day.

Department officials say every angler must have appropriate report card if they are fishing steelhead or sturgeon anywhere in the state, or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity river systems.

If you need some ideas about where to fish, take a look at CDFW's fishing guide.

A basic annual fishing license currently costs $49.94, while a one-day license cost $16.20.

If you are interested in finishing for the rest of the year, go to CDFW's website for more information about purchasing a license.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniacalifornia department of fish and wildlifefishing
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Discovery Bay woman found dead
Man killed in hit-and-run near SJSU
WATCH IN 60: Panhandling on BART, Pilot says plane crash was no stunt
AccuWeather Forecast: Muggy morning, warmer afternoon
Accusers of Menlo Park sexual assault suspect now number 20
BART board member intends to propose ban on panhandlers
VIDEO: New footage details deterioration of Titanic wreckage
Show More
Parents say rope resembling a noose discovered at Oakland elementary school
Vallejo police bust auto burglar with high-tech tool
New developments in Adachi autopsy findings
Multiple fires in SJ create arson concerns for neighbors
Pilot says Bay Area plane crash into ocean wasn't stunt
More TOP STORIES News