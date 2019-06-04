border wall

Austin boy raises $22k for border wall by selling hot cocoa

AUSTIN, Texas -- An Austin boy who raised more than $22,000 from selling hot chocolate dedicated the funds to build a border wall along the southern U.S. border.

Benton Stevens and his dad Shane posted video on Facebook showcasing the hot chocolate stand in front of a shopping complex, selling for $2 a cup in Feb.

A sign in front of the boy's stand read, "Proceeds help Trump build the wall.""

For an extra 50 cents, Benton also offered large "Nancy Pelosi" marshmallows to melt. Smaller "Beto O'Rourke" marshmallows were also offered at no extra charge.

SEE MORE: Austin boy sets up hot chocolate stand to raise money for border wall
EMBED More News Videos

Texas boy sells hot chocolate to help pay for border wall



Stevens donated the proceeds to the nonprofit group We Build the Wall, Inc.

The GoFundMe campaign started by the group raised more than $22.9 million. They built a portion of the wall on private land. The group says that a half-mile long stretch of wall cost between $6 and $8 million to build.

RELATED:

Construction of 6-mile Texas border wall to begin February after $145M contract awarded
EMBED More News Videos

Companies created potential designs for the border wall



'Build the Wall and Crime Will Fall': President Trump unveils new slogan for border wall
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" may soon be a thing of the past. The president is now focusing a new rhyming slogan for building a wall along the southern border.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyaustinborder walltexas newsbeto o'rourkeu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpnancy pelosi
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BORDER WALL
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Acting border chief resigns amid uproar over migrant children
Calif. AG files motion to prevent border wall construction
High School students offering to build wall for President Trump but with a twist
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News