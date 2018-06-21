SF PRIDE

Author of 'Pride' coloring book has a message for LGBTQ kids: You're not alone

EMBED </>More Videos

Dr. Ron Holt didn't just write a book called "Pride," he created a coloring book to go along with it too.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Pride weekend is just around the corner but one man wants to bring pride to the LGBTQ community all year long. Dr. Ron Holt has created a book -- and a coloring book -- to help kids and adults. The book is called "PRIDE: You Can't Heal If You're Hiding From Yourself."

Holt said the companion coloring book is full of affirmations.

RELATED: San Francisco Pride 2018: Parade and event details

"We want kids to know that they're loved and accepted just the way they are," Holt told ABC7.

Born and raised in Nebraska, Holt recalled his homophobic father. "When I came out to him I almost literally didn't survive it and I didn't want other youth to go through that," Holt explained.

RELATED: Bay Area Weekend Events: Pride Parade

The coloring book compiles information Holt said he would have liked to have when he was young.

The author and psychiatrist started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money so that he can distribute the coloring book free to as many young LGBTQ people as possible through LGBTQ non-profits, school gay-straight alliances and community Pride events.

To contribute to the campaign, visit Holt's GoFundMe page here. Holt also donated coloring books to the San Francisco Pride Committee and free books will be handed out throughout the weekend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societySF Pridefundraisergay rightslgbtqlgbtbookschildrenSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF Pride 2018: Parade and event details
Bay Area Weekend Events: Pride Parade
SF PRIDE
PHOTOS: San Francisco Pride celebration 2018
'I'm so glad I did this' Coming out, growing up at SF Pride
48th annual SF Pride parade celebrates diversity, great weather
VIDEO: San Francisco Pride Parade participants march down Market Street
1 million expected to gather for SF Pride Parade, festivities
More SF Pride
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News