Author of 'Pride' coloring book has a message for LGBTQ kids: You're not alone

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Pride weekend is just around the corner but one man wants to bring pride to the LGBTQ community all year long. Dr. Ron Holt has created a book -- and a coloring book -- to help kids and adults. The book is called "PRIDE: You Can't Heal If You're Hiding From Yourself."
Holt said the companion coloring book is full of affirmations.
"We want kids to know that they're loved and accepted just the way they are," Holt told ABC7.
Born and raised in Nebraska, Holt recalled his homophobic father. "When I came out to him I almost literally didn't survive it and I didn't want other youth to go through that," Holt explained.
The coloring book compiles information Holt said he would have liked to have when he was young.
The author and psychiatrist started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money so that he can distribute the coloring book free to as many young LGBTQ people as possible through LGBTQ non-profits, school gay-straight alliances and community Pride events.
To contribute to the campaign, visit Holt's GoFundMe page here. Holt also donated coloring books to the San Francisco Pride Committee and free books will be handed out throughout the weekend.