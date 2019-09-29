Society

Baby can't stop laughing when dad says 'W": Video

Learning letters has never looked so fun!

Baby Winston's infectious laugh as his dad teaches him how to say "W" is sure to make you giggle.

The video above show's Winston learning the alphabet with his dad, cracking up laughing every time his dad turns a "W" upside down to make an "M."

Pedro Moore from Delaware posted the video on his Instagram writing "Is he laughing with me or at me?"

RELATED:

Toddler goes nuts when Texas A&M fight song plays
Firefighter gives baby daughter adorable pedicure in sweet video
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydelawarefunny videoviral videobaby
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands of PG&E customers without power in East Bay
2 suspects injured in San Mateo police shooting
Fire shuts down weddings, birthday party in Sonoma County
3 teens wounded in shooting after De Anza High School football game in Richmond
LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area
16 deals for National Coffee Day
Bay Area teens glammed up for 5th annual pediatric prom
Show More
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
Accused stalker hides in Petaluma pumpkin patch
'Klepto Cat' leads Bay Area parade
Elon Musk unveils new 'Starship' spacecraft
Bruce Bochy honored with key to the city
More TOP STORIES News