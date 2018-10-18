EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4151405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters say a baby was dropped off at a church before he was taken to their fire station.

The newborn baby who was first abandoned at a church and then taken to a Houston fire station is now with a foster family.Two weeks ago, the baby was left at a church, then taken to Fire Station 63.He was just hours old and his umbilical cord was still attached.CPS says it hasn't been able to find his parents, and because of that, they've fast-tracked the adoption process.In fact, the foster family is interested in adopting him.If the baby's parents do come forward, they could be charged since the church was not a Baby Moses location.