CHILD ABANDONED

Baby left at church in northeast Houston hours after birth now with foster family

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby left with church has adoption fast-tracked

HOUSTON, Texas --
The newborn baby who was first abandoned at a church and then taken to a Houston fire station is now with a foster family.

Two weeks ago, the baby was left at a church, then taken to Fire Station 63.

He was just hours old and his umbilical cord was still attached.

CPS says it hasn't been able to find his parents, and because of that, they've fast-tracked the adoption process.

In fact, the foster family is interested in adopting him.

If the baby's parents do come forward, they could be charged since the church was not a Baby Moses location.

RELATED: Baby boy only a few hours old dropped off at church in northeast Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters say a baby was dropped off at a church before he was taken to their fire station.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychild abandonedadoptionu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD ABANDONED
Mom accused of leaving child alone while she went on date
Deputies: Child left alone for day and a half while parents go to concert
Bay Area woman charged with abandoning son at LA's Union Station
Mother arrested after child abandoned at Union Station, police say
More child abandoned
SOCIETY
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Why do we celebrate Halloween?
Halloween phobias you might have
More Society
Top Stories
Firefighters hope to lift Bay Point evacuations within hours
Millions to 'drop, cover, hold on' in Great California ShakeOut drill
Here's why your social media feed has turned purple
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest afternoons today through Saturday
ABC7 viewers help Oakland woman living in her car despite two jobs
MoviePass under investigation for misleading investors: Source
Report: Bay Area roads are the worst in the nation
Trump lawyers fight lawsuit they call 'politically motivated' by sex-assault accuser
Show More
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
Jamal Khashoggi visited Bay Area to advocate political reform in the Arab world
Scooters return to San Francisco streets after ban
Whole Foods salads being recalled due to listeria, salmonella fears
SF Safeway employee wins $1.9M; Mega Millions jackpot soars to $900M
More News