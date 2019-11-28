Society

Balloons fly at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City

NEW YORK -- The beloved balloons were flying, if lower than usual, as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade began after an anxious weather watch Thursday.

Astronaut Snoopy, a new version of a longtime parade favorite, was among the giant inflated characters leading the lineup.

Parade officials and the New York Police Department continue to keep an eye on wind gauges along the 2.5-mile parade route that snakes through Manhattan.

At 7 a.m. Eastern time the NYPD tweeted that the balloons would be able to fly as planned "as of now."



The parade stepped off at 9 a.m., balloons aloft.

Balloons cannot fly if sustained winds exceed 23 miles per hour or if gusts are stronger than 34 miles per hour. If it is too windy, the balloons are instead walked through the streets.

NYPD Chief Rodney Harrison on Tuesday called it a "game day decision," saying wind speed devices will help determine which balloons can soar at what height.

"Keep the city of New York in your prayers that the wind will stay calm," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday evening.

Each of the 16 giant character balloons has a risk profile depending on the size and weight.

"We have people from all around the world," Harrison said. "Safety is paramount."
There have a been a few incidents of balloon mishaps over the years. Back in 1997 on a very blustery Thanksgiving Day morning in New York City, the iconic Cat in the Hat balloon got caught up in some strong wind gusts.

On a very blustery Thanksgiving Day in New York City in 1997, the iconic Cat in the Hat balloon got caught up in some strong wind gusts



The balloon handlers couldn't control it and it blew into a lamppost, injuring four spectators.
In 1993, an off-duty police officer was struck after Sonic the Hedgehog hit a light post. The officer's shoulder was broken.

There were also injuries from an incident in 2005 in which a huge M&M balloon bounced off a building and hit a light pole, tearing part of the pole down. An 11-year-old girl and her 26-year-old sister suffered chipped teeth and cuts that needed stitches, as well as bruising.

After the 1997 and 2005 accidents, the new safety strategies were adopted.

Aside from the years the parade was canceled completely due to bad weather, the balloons have only been grounded once -- back in 1971. Officials with the parade made the assessment that it was too dangerous to fly the balloons, even before the city ever placed a rule on the balloons grounding criteria.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
