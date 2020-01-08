building a better bay area

BART directors will vote on system-wide Wi-Fi system

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Improving public transportation is part of Building a Better Bay Area.

BART directors are set to vote on Thursday to improve cellphone and Wi-Fi services across the transportation system, including inside stations and train cars.

If approved, the "BART Digital Railway" proposal will go in effect and the Board of Directors will sign with a third-party vendor, Mobilitie, to bring Wi-Fi and Bluetooth infrastructure and improved cellphone coverage to the BART and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency systems within 5 years, officials say.

Mobilitie is the country's largest private wireless infrastructure company and the four-phase plan first calls for BART and SFMTA to work with the company to add underground cell coverage to three Muni tunnels: Sunset, Twin Peaks and the Central Subway within the three years of the project's start.

The next phase would require Mobilitie to add wireless services in all BART stations within four years. The third phase is to extend wireless service from the stations to the new "Fleet of the Future" train cars and the final phase includes installing new commercial fiber optic cables along some BART and Muni right of ways.

All four projects are expected to generate $243 million of revenue over 20 years, officials say.

"We must bring our technology up to date and expand broadband coverage to better compete in the transportation market and provide convenient, easy to use transit," BART General Manager Bob Powers said.

There is no word yet how much riders might have to pay for the service.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest on this proposal.

Take a look at all of ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobuilding a better bay areapublic transportationwi fibart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Belmont Library's new program allows people to check-out bikes
BART board to vote on unarmed ambassador pilot program
SF hotels to become housing for homeless
Sonoma Co. opens EOC for first time in response to homeless 'crisis'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
No Oscars host for 2nd year in a row
Inauguration ceremony held for SF Mayor Breed
Suspect's identity released in Sonoma sexual assault case
VIDEO: Baby wallabies rescued from Australia fire
Medical examiner's office sells 'crime scene' beach towels
Florida mom gives birth to 2 sets of twins in 2019
Show More
Hundreds homeless after 6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
2 arrested in connection to 40 Sunnyvale vehicle break-ins
California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order
AccuWeather forecast: Brief break before more showers tonight
More TOP STORIES News