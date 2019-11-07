BART hero who pulled man from tracks to appear on 'Midday Live'

Rayshawn Jackson, 33, of Rancho Cordova, fell onto the BART tracks at the Coliseum Station on Sunday. BART employee John O'Connor grabbed Jackson from the tracks right before the train arrived.
VIDEO: BART employee pulls man to safety off tracks at Coliseum Station after Raiders game
Jackson is now saying this has made him realize how precious life is.
"It was like slow motion, like I fell I saw the train, people looking at me telling me the train is coming, the train is coming, and just remember looking back at the train one more time, seconds away from me I just remember jumping in the air and just got caught in mid-air," said Jackson.
O'Connor told Jackson after the save to pay it forward. Jackson is a Raiders fan and had been at the game.
The Raiders will honor O'Connor at tonight's game for saving their fan. They also invited Jackson to the game. Jackson said he just couldn't bear to get on a train after that close call and took an Uber home from the game.
Before being honored at tonight's game, John O'Connor will appear on "Midday Live."
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
See more stories on BART and the Raiders.