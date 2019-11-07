BART hero who pulled man from tracks to appear on 'Midday Live'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5671166" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newly released video shows just how close a train got to a man rescued from BART tracks at Coliseum station.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The hero who rescued a man from the tracks at the Oakland Coliseum BART station will appear on 'Midday Live' and will also be honored at the Raiders game.Rayshawn Jackson, 33, of Rancho Cordova, fell onto the BART tracks at the Coliseum Station on Sunday. BART employee John O'Connor grabbed Jackson from the tracks right before the train arrived.Jackson is now saying this has made him realize how precious life is."It was like slow motion, like I fell I saw the train, people looking at me telling me the train is coming, the train is coming, and just remember looking back at the train one more time, seconds away from me I just remember jumping in the air and just got caught in mid-air," said Jackson.O'Connor told Jackson after the save to pay it forward. Jackson is a Raiders fan and had been at the game.The Raiders will honor O'Connor at tonight's game for saving their fan. They also invited Jackson to the game. Jackson said he just couldn't bear to get on a train after that close call and took an Uber home from the game.Before being honored at tonight's game, John O'Connor will appear on "Midday Live."