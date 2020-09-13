BART restores all service after shutting down due to systemwide computer issues

BART service has been restored systemwide. All stations are open. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 13, 2020

BART service has been restored between Montgomery station in SF and all East Bay stations. All stations between Powell St and Millbrae remain closed. Passengers travelling between Powell station, Millbrae, and SFIA continue to use bus service provided by SFMTA and SamTrans. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 13, 2020

Due to a systemwide computer problem BART will not open on-time at 8:00am this morning. We will update you as soon as the issue is resolved and our stations are open for train service. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 13, 2020

BART remains CLOSED until further notice. Seek alternate transportation options. Partner transit agencies are providing bus service throughout BART's service area including MUNI, AC Transit, VTA, Tri Delta, CCCTA, and WHEELS. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 13, 2020

BART remains CLOSED until further notice. SFMTA is providing bus service between downtown San Francisco and Daly City on line 14R from Mission St. Busses are also providing special service between Daly City, Balboa Park, and Glen Park stations. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) September 13, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO --BART has reopened all stations and services after a temporary halt due to a malfunctioning computer issue.BART has reopened all East Bay stations after a shutting down all services due to a systemwide computer problem.Service has been restored between Montgomery Station in San Francisco through all East Bay stations. All stations between Powell Station and Millbrae Station still remain closed.Bus service will be provided to passengers traveling between Powell, Millbrae and San Francisco International Airport.BART is advising that it will not open stations or start running trains at its scheduled 8 a.m. Sunday opening time "Due to a systemwide computer problem."The transit agency said it will provide an update when the computer issue is resolved.SFMTA is providing bus service between downtown San Francisco and Daly City, on line 14R from Mission St. Special service is also being provided between Daly City, Balboa Park and Glen Park stations.