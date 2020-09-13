BART

BART restores all service after shutting down due to systemwide computer issues

SAN FRANCISCO -- 12:30 p.m.
BART has reopened all stations and services after a temporary halt due to a malfunctioning computer issue.



12 p.m.
BART has reopened all East Bay stations after a shutting down all services due to a systemwide computer problem.

Service has been restored between Montgomery Station in San Francisco through all East Bay stations. All stations between Powell Station and Millbrae Station still remain closed.
Bus service will be provided to passengers traveling between Powell, Millbrae and San Francisco International Airport.


7:50 a.m.

BART is advising that it will not open stations or start running trains at its scheduled 8 a.m. Sunday opening time "Due to a systemwide computer problem."

The transit agency said it will provide an update when the computer issue is resolved.


SFMTA is providing bus service between downtown San Francisco and Daly City, on line 14R from Mission St. Special service is also being provided between Daly City, Balboa Park and Glen Park stations.
