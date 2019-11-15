BART

BART rider detained for eating on platform in Pleasant Hill files claim 

By Melanie Woodrow
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An attorney for a BART rider detained and arrested for eating a sandwich on the Pleasant Hill BART Station platform last week filed a claim on his client's behalf.

Attorney John Burris held a press conference on Thursday with his client Steve Foster.

Foster says he still can't believe what the video shows.

ORIGINAL REPORT: BART police handcuff, cite man for eating sandwich on platform
EMBED More News Videos

"I was just up there eating my sandwich waiting for the train to come." Caught on camera, BART police handcuff and cite man for eating a sandwich on the platform of the Pleasant Hill BART station.


"I didn't expect that to happen at all," said Foster.

A BART police officer detained Foster last week for eating a sandwich on the platform of the Pleasant Hill BART station. Foster's girlfriend was with him.

"I told her to pull her phone out because I felt like something wasn't right," said Foster.

One of the officers grabbed at Foster's backpack.

"Before I could even say anything you could see he already had it in his mind that he wanted to put me in cuffs," said Foster.

RELATED: BART leaders divided after controversial encounter with man eating sandwich

Another officer arrived and assisted with cuffing Foster. Foster says the officers called him names.
"I wasn't resisting at all and I had no kind of force to keep them from putting me in cuffs," said Foster.

Foster's attorney has now filed a claim against BART and the officers. He says the officers were engaged in a form of racial profiling and selective law enforcement.

"This is a case where a slight admonishment could have easily have occurred but yet it did not," said Attorney John Burris.

RELATED: BART GM apologizes to man handcuffed after eating sandwich; more protests expected

Foster was cited and detained about an hour causing him to miss work.

BART's general manager apologized to Foster and BART riders in a public statement. He also said eating in the paid area is banned and that Foster had refused to provide identification, cursed at officers and made homophobic slurs.

A BART Spokesperson tells ABC7 News BART will not comment about a future lawsuit.

BART's independent police auditor is conducting an investigation, which will be paused if the district is served with a lawsuit.

See more stories and videos related to BART here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypleasant hilloaklandprotestfoodbart policelawsuittrainsbart
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BART
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Orinda shooting arrests, lawsuit in BART arrest, Kaiser CEO memorial
BART police handcuff, cite man for eating sandwich on platform
Lawsuit to be filed against BART after man detained for eating sandwich
WATCH IN 60: BART controversy, 49ers defeated, Impossible Foods' next product
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
5 arrested in connection with deadly shooting at Orinda house party
What could be causing people who vape to get sick, die
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
SF family hires quinceanera photographer, never gets photos
Everything to know about new Disney streaming service Disney+
Former presidential adviser shares views on US-China policy in new book
Show More
SJ high school provides students with mental health support
Life hacks for busy lives
School shootings: How to talk about it with your kids
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting
More TOP STORIES News