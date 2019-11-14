BART rider in sandwich controversy to file lawsuit, protest planned

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5690142" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I was just up there eating my sandwich waiting for the train to come." Caught on camera, BART police handcuff and cite man for eating a sandwich on the platform of the Pleasant Hill BART station.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The BART rider who was detained by police after a confrontation with an officer that began with him eating a sandwich on a platform will file a lawsuit against the transit agency. Steve Foster will accuse the police of racially profiling in the lawsuit.There was not a lot of surprise this morning among riders as they heard about the lawsuit."I definitely think he was racially profiled. A lot of people eat on BART and no one has ever been stopped," said Katara Daqiq. She thinks filing a lawsuit is the right thing to do because she thinks this needs to go to the next level.Video of the incident has gone viral. You see a BART police officer approach Foster on the platform of the Pleasant Hill Station. When Foster refused to give his name or show his ID, the officer grabs Foster's backpack. He ends up handcuffing Foster who was eventually released. Foster admitted to yelling obscenities and homophobic slurs.The BART general manager apologized to Foster, who said he does not accept the apology.Foster's attorney, John Burris said in a statement "These officers were engaged in the form of racial profiling, and selective law enforcement in that BART patrons routinely eat sandwiches and other food on the platform and BART trains without any law enforcement intervention, chastisement or other admonishments by police." Burris said Foster was embarrassed and humiliated.BART rider Lanie Griffin told us this morning she agrees that police should not have treated him that way."He was wrongfully attacked, basically. That seems pretty simple," she said.But Griffin does not think the issue belongs in court."That's overkill, not necessary. It ties up the legal system. We don't need to be doing that when there are other, bigger issues. I am not a litigious person, I don't think something like that is necessary," she said.But Salomon Lopez Jr. said he would probably sue too if it happened to him."I see why, you know. He wasn't doing anything wrong. He was just going on about his day eating a sandwich," Lopez said.Burris plans to file the suit and hold a press conference today. BART has not yet responded.A protest has been planned for this Saturday. Organizers are calling for people to eat sandwiches on BART.