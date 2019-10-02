building a better bay area

BART's General Manager kicks off listening tour

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you have a complaint or suggestion about BART, now is your chance to take it straight to the top.

BART's new General Manager, Robert Powers, visited stations starting Wednesday to get feedback from passengers.

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week

Powers' "listening tour" runs through October.



