BART's General Manager launches listening tour

By Krisann Chasarik
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you have a complaint or suggestion about BART, now is your chance to take it straight to the top.

BART's new General Manager, Robert Powers, will visit stations starting Wednesday to get feedback from passengers.

Powers' "listening tour" runs through October.



