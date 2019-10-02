BART's General Manager launches listening tour

BART’s new General Manager Bob Powers will launch his Listening Tour tomorrow at Lake Merritt station at 8am and Montgomery at 3:00pm.

He will be on the platform talking to riders. His tour will also include late night, early morning, and weekend riders https://t.co/4F6BoqfHMZ pic.twitter.com/OPWkw54pFo — SFBART (@SFBART) October 1, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you have a complaint or suggestion about BART, now is your chance to take it straight to the top.BART's new General Manager, Robert Powers, will visit stations starting Wednesday to get feedback from passengers.Powers' "listening tour" runs through October.Fill out the form below to ask your question to the GM and we will try to get it answered.