BART's General Manager launches listening tour

BART's new General Manager, Robert Powers, will visit stations starting Wednesday to get feedback from passengers.
Powers' "listening tour" runs through October.
BART’s new General Manager Bob Powers will launch his Listening Tour tomorrow at Lake Merritt station at 8am and Montgomery at 3:00pm.— SFBART (@SFBART) October 1, 2019
He will be on the platform talking to riders. His tour will also include late night, early morning, and weekend riders https://t.co/4F6BoqfHMZ pic.twitter.com/OPWkw54pFo
