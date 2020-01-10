building a better bay area

BART's new police chief, Ed Alvarez outlines priorities to reduce crime, improve rider experience on transit

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART's new police chief outlined his priorities when he was introduced to the media on Friday.

Chief Ed Alvarez is an East Bay native and a 22-year veteran of the transit agency's police department. He's been the interim chief since his predecessor Carlos Rojas retired in May of last year.

Alvarez faces a tough challenge in combatting the recent increase of crime on the transit system within the last five years.

REPORT: Violent crime on BART increased by 115 percent over last 5 years

In his first order of business, Alvarez said he will assign 12 new officers, just out of training, to ride the trains in high crime areas.

Individual officers will also be assigned to select stations like Balboa Park, which has seen an increase in cellphone and electronics thefts. In both cases, he says, the goal is to increase visibility to build more confidence in riders.

RELATED: Major changes coming to BART includes new Wi-Fi service and safety ambassador program

Alvarez says there are also 25 openings for new officers that he plans to fill in the next two years.

See more stories and videos about BART here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosafetypolice chiefbuilding a better bay areapublic transportationbart policebart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
VIDEOS: ABC7 celebrates 70 years of local news in Bay Area
70 Years of ABC7: From haunted house to top television station
Major changes coming to BART includes Wi-Fi and safety ambassadors
BART approves 6-month ambassador pilot program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils state budget proposal
49ers offering fans chance to win tickets to playoff game
US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes
Rush drummer, lyricist Neil Peart dead at 67
Police searching for suspects in robbery at Palo Alto Safeway
LOOKBACK: Princess Margaret's 1965 trip to SF
Boy returns $900 to woman who lost envelope of cash in Target
Show More
Gov. Greg Abbott to reject new refugees coming to Texas
AccuWeather forecast: Cold start, wet ending today
Iran denies missile hit plane, calls on West to share evidence
49ers energized by return of key players at practice
Comedian Felipe Esparza in the Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News