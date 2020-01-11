building a better bay area

BART's new police chief, Ed Alvarez outlines priorities to reduce crime, improve rider experience on transit

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART's new police chief outlined his priorities when he was introduced to the media on Friday.

Chief Ed Alvarez is an East Bay native and a 22-year veteran of the transit agency's police department. He's been the interim chief since his predecessor Carlos Rojas retired in May of last year.

Alvarez faces a tough challenge in combatting the recent increase of crime on the transit system within the last five years.

REPORT: Violent crime on BART increased by 115 percent over last 5 years

In his first order of business, Alvarez said he will assign 12 new officers, just out of training, to ride the trains in high crime areas.

Individual officers will also be assigned to select stations like Balboa Park, which has seen an increase in cellphone and electronics thefts. In both cases, he says, the goal is to increase visibility to build more confidence in riders.

RELATED: Major changes coming to BART includes new Wi-Fi service and safety ambassador program

Alvarez says there are also 25 openings for new officers that he plans to fill in the next two years.

See more stories and videos about BART here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosafetypolice chiefbuilding a better bay areapublic transportationbart policebart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Chefs, owners welcome Oakland Restaurant Week with open arms
VIDEOS: ABC7 celebrates 70 years of local news in Bay Area
70 Years of ABC7: From haunted house to top television station
Major changes coming to BART includes Wi-Fi and safety ambassadors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
SF's new District Attorney fires several prosecutors, source says
Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses President Trump, California's homeless crisis
SF's Boudin releases 49ers sourdough loaf for NFL playoff game
Niners fans 'slip and slide' their way to playoff tickets
What Really Matters: Beyond the California Budget
San Jose appliance store ends 147 year run
Show More
With Authority: 49ers Playoff Edition, New Mugs!
Judge rules against mothers who moved into vacant Oakland home
WATCH IN 60: Governor's new budget, San Francisco high school announces it's closing, $3.7 million for 'Bullitt' car
Garoppolo vs. Cousins: Who has the edge?
Chefs, owners welcome Oakland Restaurant Week with open arms
More TOP STORIES News