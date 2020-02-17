Society

Bay Area high school basketball players talk about viral good sportsmanship moment

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Millions of people saw a moment at the end of a boys varsity basketball game between American High School of Fremont and James Logan High School of Union City.

One high school player passed the ball to his opponent who does not get much playing time. That player made the final bucket and both teams celebrated.

Brah'Jon Thompson from James Logan High knew his team had the game won, so he passed the ball to his opponent Uriel Rodriguez, who made the last shot of the night.

"(Brah'Jon) looked at us and we heard Uriel say 'last shot, last shot,'" James Logan High School head coach Mel Easley told us on Midday Live. "The coaches all looked at each other and thought hey, 'why not?'"

When Reggie Aqui and Mike Nicco asked Thompson about why he did it, Thompson said, "I honestly really don't know. But I've been seeing a lot of stuff like this happening on social media so I was like 'why not let it be me? Let me get a chance.'"

Rodriguez, who made the basket, is a junior and playing in his first year. He said his coach told him he wouldn't get much playing time and then, all of a sudden, an opposing player passed him the ball.

"I was like so shocked, because like, for a minute I was like 'he really just threw me that ball,'" Rodriguez said. "I really felt like I was going to miss it for a minute."

Hear more from the players about what it was like the moment they found out they were going viral in the video above.

