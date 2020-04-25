abc7noticias

Bay Area Border Relief team continues to aid migrant encampment

MATAMOROS, Mexico (KGO) -- The Bay Area Border Relief team continues to gather support for families and individuals at the migrant encampment.

In their latest outreach, filmmaker Oscar Guerra, Guerra Production, follows a man and a woman who are determined to have their voices heard in their attempt to seek asylum. Their family has been in limbo for 10 months on the Matamoros, Mexico, side of the border.

Bay Area Border Relief is asking for help in three ways: (1) spread the message, (2) acknowledge, (3) donate. All donations to Bay Area Border Relief's efforts are tax-deductible and are accepted via Philanthropic Ventures Foundation, EIN# 94-3136771.

Contributions are helping asylum seekers in Matamoros, during the pandemic. In conjunction with various organizations, non-profits, churches and Team Brownsville, they are providing funding for: toilet paper, stockpiling food, powering generators, clean showers, additional drinking water, legal aid and translation services, 1,000 pairs of shoes from a factory in Mexico, over-night security, on-going support to local asylum families.

The organization also continues to partner with Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, led by Norma Seni Pimentel, Executive Director. In 2015, Sister Norma opened a Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, in response to the influx of immigrants crossing the border who didn't have an adequate place to rest. The Center is one of the destinations for donations gathered by Bay Area Border Relief.



RELATED: Moving van packed with supplies takes Bay Area activists on journey to help asylum seekers, families

Most recently, Bay Area Border Relief in partnership with Ayudando Latinos a Soñar and Philanthropic Ventures Foundation have launched a care campaign #BreathOfLife #RespiroDeVida to provide FREE masks to coastside farmworkers and essential workers.



For more information about Bay Area Border Relief, or for updates:

Website - www.bayareaborderrelief.org
Twitter - @BorderRelief
Instagram - @bayareaborderrelief
