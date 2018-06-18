IMMIGRATION

Bay Area church and immigration leaders express outrage over family separation policy

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 2,000 children have been split from their families under the Trump Administration's separation policy. (KGO-TV)

by Amanda del Castillo
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Nearly two-thousand children have been split from their families under the Trump Administration's separation policy. At the United States and Mexico border, children are being split from their families who are undocumented immigrants arrested at the border.

On Monday, San Jose's Bishop Patrick J. McGrath released a Pastoral letter in which he called the policy, "un-American, un-Christian and inhumane."

RELATED: Everything you need to know about immigrant family separation

Bishop McGrath added, "We cannot lose what is at the heart of this tragedy: the fact there are children and families in the cross-hairs of our government's actions and that the trauma that these children suffer will have long term effects on their spiritual, emotional and physical well-being."

Deacon Steven Herrera with the Diocese of San Jose expressed his frustration, "To use children as a pawn in a game of economics and trade policies is immoral and unethical, and it defeats what we stand for as a country."

A country that is actively prosecuting adults crossing its borders illegally. Herrera told ABC7 the practice is being felt and feared in places like Santa Teresa Catholic Church in San Jose.

"There's migrant workers and undocumented people throughout Santa Clara County, some come to this parish," Herrera said.

The deacon explained it's not just separation. He emphasized children are suffering.

However, San Francisco Republican leader, Howard Epstein said it's an unfortunate price that needs to be paid.

RELATED: DHS secretary says migrant children are being treated humanely


"It's unfortunate, but it's necessary," he said. "You have to stop the tide of people coming illegally, and if they know this is going to happen, less people will be coming."

Alex Mensing with Pueblo Sin Fronteras disagrees. He's traveled to the border and has seen the thousands of people who line up each morning, seeking asylum at the border.

He said people will find a way to come into the United States if it means safety for their children and families.

"There are people who are fleeing who were witnesses of murders," Mensing explained. "There are people who are fleeing who were victims of extreme domestic violence."

On Thursday, ABC News reported more than two dozen of the largest religious groups in the U.S. were imploring the Trump administration to change its "zero tolerance" policy.

Monday's letter from San Jose's Bishop McGrath was one of the more recent.

RELATED: Kamala Harris demands DHS secretary resignation over immigration policy

"This practice is mean-spirited and betrays our nation's tradition of welcome to migrants and refugees," San Jose's Bishop McGrath wrote. "Coupled with this, the United State's Attorney General's decision to deny welcome to victims of domestic and gang violence is a further betrayal of the values that have until now characterized the immigration policy of the United States."

McGrath wrote, "The Attorney General's attempt to justify these actions by citing Saint Paul's Letter to the Romans is a final betrayal of millennia-old principles. Blind obedience to the state has never been the mark of our democracy, which has historically been characterized by civil discourse and compromise."

During an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network last week, Franklin Graham, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, said the practice of separating families was "disgraceful."

The growing list of religious leaders and organizations writing letters and making statements includes several leading evangelical churches and institutions, which often align themselves with Republicans politically.

For more stories, photos, and video on immigration and immigration reform, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsimmigrationimmigration reformchildrenjeff sessionsrepublicansdemocratsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Immigrant family separation: Everything you need to know
Kamala Harris demands DHS secretary resignation over immigration policy
DHS secretary says migrant children are being treated humanely
IMMIGRATION
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More immigration
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News