2 Bay Area food banks need help after falling short of fundraising goals

Apples are pictured at a Bay Area food bank. (KGO-TV)

By Jennifer Rumple
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two Bay Area food banks are short of their fundraising goals this year and need your help feeding your friends and neighbors at risk of going hungry.

RELATED: ABC7 partners with Bay Area food banks for annual food drive

Alameda County Community Food Bank is $2.5 million short of its year-end goal to help provide food for nearly 116,000 people each month.

Second Harvest Community Food Bank serves more than a quarter of a million people each month in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

It's $11 million short.

Donations go toward programs and increased food distribution throughout the year.
