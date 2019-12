2 Bay Area food banks need help after falling short of fundraising goals

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Two Bay Area food banks are short of their fundraising goals this year and need your help feeding your friends and neighbors at risk of going hungry. Alameda County Community Food Bank is $2.5 million short of its year-end goal to help provide food for nearly 116,000 people each month. Second Harvest Community Food Bank serves more than a quarter of a million people each month in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.It's $11 million short.Donations go toward programs and increased food distribution throughout the year.