Bay Area food banks, shelters get much needed donation boost from non-profit online store

Food banks and shelters are dealing a dual challenge: increased need and decreased donations as more people lose their jobs.
But the new online non-profit, ShelterShare, is allowing people looking for a way back that ability without even leaving their home.
With ShelterShare, users are just a click away from donating essential items to shelters in need in the Bay Area.
RELATED: 'ABC7 Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
The growing number of people in shelters, particularly homeless, all of which have basic day-to-day needs that can't always be met.
"The increase for supplies has increased drastically since COVID-19 started," ShelterShare President and Founder Anthony Valencia said. "A lot of people were laid off and fired and it really caused a strain on the shelters and increased rates of homelessness and domestic violence all across the nation."
To solve this problem, Valencia created ShelterShare.
The California-based non-profit links community members to local shelters across the country through an online store where people can purchase essential items like toiletries, nonperishable foods and baby products.
It's a major help to these safe havens of the community.
RELATED: Coronavirus kindness: 11-year-old San Jose artist sells artwork to raise money for Martha's Kitchen food bank
"One of the questions that we most often get from our supporters is 'what is the single-most greatest action that we can take?'," Hamilton Families Communications Manager Cory Winter said. "The simple answer is make a contribution. I think what ShelterShare has done is created a platform for people to do just that."
The shelter share website makes it easy to give back exactly where you want to without even leaving your couch.
You choose the Bay Area shelter.
You pick the items you want to purchase.
And a ShelterShare volunteer will go to the store, buy the item and deliver it to the shelter in need.
It's that simple.
RELATED: Fremont teens create network to send thank you cards to healthcare heroes amid COVID-19 pandemic
"We've been able to supply shelters all across California with thousands of dollars worth of donations. Any amount that you give really goes directly and impacts a life of someone who really needs those basic human necessities and every dollar you spend is going towards getting these products to a shelter of your choice."
With ShelterShare a small price tag can lead to a big difference.
For more information on ShelterShare visit their website here.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic