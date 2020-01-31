Bay Area gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday, preparations and street closures planned

During the 49ers NFC Championship game vs. Green Bay, The Faithful yelled and cheered for hours.
RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
It'll be like that, times 100 on Sunday at SPIN San Francisco in SOMA where the "Niner Gang" will converge to watch the Super Bowl, a special 49ers menu on tap for a hungry crowd.
"Yes, people get hungry when they watch football on TV," said SPIN SF manager Malin Pettersson.
In the Mission District, Barrel Proof bar is ordering lots of food and drink for Sunday, offering The Faithful a perfect place to watch 'Niner victory.
"We've got 28 TVs. drinks, light menu.. it's going to be Nuts," said Bartender Daniel Garland.
"Nuts" is what the city is getting ready for. Starting at halftime, it plans to close Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 21st.
And at 24th Street between Bartlett and Potrero Avenue, near where some rowdy crowds got a little carried away back in 2014, when the Giants won the World Series.
RELATED: Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco preparing for street closures in the Mission on Sunday
Police in riot gear showed up to keep the peace.
The CHP will be out in force on Sunday, they urge everyone not to drink and drive.
"If you're going to drink alcohol, please have a sober designated driver," said CHP Officer Bert Diaz.
Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers and Super Bowl 2020 here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Super Bowl 2020: What to know about San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Super Bowl 2020 predictions: Here's who will win 49ers vs. Chiefs and why
- Garoppolo vs. Mahomes analysis
- 7 things to know about 49ers, Chiefs match-up
- 49ers' George Kittle describes being 'chest to chest' with The Rock on Opening Night, grades his new tequila
- 49ers running back Raheem Mostert describes grandpa's reaction to getting Super Bowl invite
- Super Bowl 2020: Staying in Miami? Here's how to spot a rental scam
- Super Bowl 2020: Official fan gear is one of a kind, but also expensive
- Hard Rock Stadium food to feature Miami classics, imported delicacies
- Funniest moments from 49ers' George Kittle on Opening Night
- Strategies for scoring Super Bowl tickets on the secondary market
- #BayAreaUnite: A look at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
- Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
- Who is Jimmy Garoppolo? Here's what we know about the face of the 49ers
- Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship
- 49ers' George Kittle awards Super Bowl tickets to family of fallen Army sergeant
- Everything to know about official San Francisco 49ers watch parties in Bay Area