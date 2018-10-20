Bay Area has lottery fever over Mega Millions and Powerball

A consistent flow of people went in and out of 19th Avenue Liquors Saturday evening in San Francisco to snag themselves lottery tickets."If I won a billion dollars I would buy the Dodgers a World Series ring," Shaun Cox said.One can dream right? But hey, doesn't that seem like the point of the lottery these days? Millions of people are feeding into the fever and the Bay Area's no different."You know it's kind of fun purchasing hope," Chris Chen said. "That's really it."The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to a staggering $1.6 billion dollars. It's the largest prize in U.S. lottery history."That's just too much money to really comprehend, isn't it?" Carson Bell asked.It can also be hard to wrap your mind around the odds of winning. Its 1 in 302.6 million for the Mega Millions.The chances of winning the Powerball are slightly better.However, the odds of winning both jackpots is 1 in 88 quadrillion."I tell people you shouldn't spend more than $20," said Elias Shamieh, owner of 19th Avenue Liquors. "If you're going to win you're going to win. I've got people spending $1,000, $500, $1,200 and I tell them it's not going to change anything."Chuck Nuñez took Elias Shamieh's advice. He purchased one Powerball ticket and one Mega Millions ticket.If the tickets are lucky, Nuñez is headed straight for the Bahamas."Buy a house and a boat and everything and yeah we're looking forward to it," Nuñez said.The winning numbers for Saturday night's Powerball drawing were 16-54-57-62-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2. The Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday night.