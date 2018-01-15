MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

Bay Area honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day with several events

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shakes his fist during a speech in Selma, Ala., Feb. 12, 1965. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

Today, Americans commemorate what would have been Doctor Martin Luther King Jr's 89th birthday. The iconic civil rights leader will be honored for his contributions to the country and the world. Many will be using today as a day of service.

8 a.m. San Francisco's annual MLK labor and community breakfast. Ballroom, Marriott Marquis Hotel, 780 Mission St., San Francisco

8:30 a.m. East Bay Regional Park District Day of Service at the Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline. Two locations: Oakport Street/Peppermint Gate (Damon Marsh), Oakland. MLK Memorial Grove, Swan Way and Doolittle Drive, Oakland

8:30 a.m. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, and San Leandro Mayor Pauline Cutter will join Kaiser Permanente executives and employees at an MLK Jr. day of service event to spruce up a women's and children's shelter. Building futures for women and children, 501 Davis St., San Leandro

9 a.m. Our city forest will plant 37 15-gallon trees on a median near the intersection of Snell Avenue and Skyway Drive in San Jose. An MLK Jr. day of service project.

9 a.m. MLK Jr. volunteer day at the San Francisco-Marin food bank Some 100 volunteers from Williams-Sonoma, Pricewaterhousecoopers and Salesforce will sort, pack and load pallets of food. SF-Marin food bank warehouse, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., San Francisco

PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.


9 a.m. MLK Jr. day of service at alternatives in action's program site at life academy. trash pick-up, mural painting, vegetable planting.

Opening ceremony is at Peralta Historical Park, 2465 34th Ave., Oakland; day of service events are at life academy, 2101 35th Ave., Oakland

9 a.m. The second annual MLK Jr freedom breakfast sponsored by the Allen Temple Baptist church health and social services ministry. Event
includes a panel discussion titled "freedom-are we really free?" Hilton Oakland Airport, 1 Hegenberger Road, Oakland

9 a.m. MLK Jr. Day of action and compassion, organized by the MLK Coalition, a group of Napa nonprofits, religious groups and service organizations. Basecamp is at St. John's Parish Hall, 924 Napa St., Napa

9 a.m. MLK Jr. day of service sponsored by the Oakland parks and recreation foundation. Volunteers will work to plant a pollinator garden. Bushrod Park, 560 59th St., Oakland

9 a.m. Third annual MLK day of service and East Palo Alto mayor's 10 a.m. tree planting event organized by the group canopy. St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1425 Bay Road, East Palo Alto

9 a.m. MLK day of service sponsored by the Presidio Trust, the National Park service and the golden gate national parks conservancy. Some 100 volunteers will take care of habitat, forest and gardens in the Presidio. Fort Scott Field, 1299 Storey Ave., the Presidio, San Francisco

10 a.m. El Cerrito's annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. Starts with a march from City Hall Plaza, Manila and San Pablo avenues, and continues with an 11 a.m. celebration at El Cerrito High School, 540 Ashbury Ave., El Cerrito

10 a.m. 2018 MLK "march for the dream," sponsored by NAACP Santa Cruz and the Santa Cruz police department followed by an 11 a.m. family gathering on Cooper Street. Starts at Pacific Avenue and Cathcart Street, Santa cruz

10 a.m. "A day on not a day off" day of service event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., followed by a march of unity. 1620 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa

10:55 a.m. Arrival in San francisco of the Caltrain "Celebration Train" in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. those arriving from peninsula and south bay stations will march to San Francisco's Yerba Buena Center for an 11:45 a.m. celebration.

11 a.m. Martin Luther King Jr. rally and march prior to a grand cultural celebration titled "what the world needs now...love, peace, unity." Rally starts at Pittsburg City Hall, 65 Civic Ave., Pittsburg cultural celebration starts at noon at the Pittsburg High School. Creative Arts Building, 250 School St., Pittsburg

11 a.m. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, sponsored by Youth Community Service and the city of Palo Alto. Mitchell Park Community Center, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto

11 a.m. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. interfaith commemoration and celebration, sponsored by the Norcal MLK Foundation. Esplanade stage, Yerba Buena Gardens, 750 Howard st., San Francisco

6 p.m. Interfaith celebration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., organized by the MLK coalition, a group of Napa nonprofits, religious groups and service organizations. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 960 Caymus St., Napa

Click here to see how Dr. King is being honored here in the Bay Area and across the country.
