Bay Area marks Thanksgiving with food, events

Many residents and visitors in the Bay Area today will celebrate Thanksgiving with a meal and possibly a run.

Many residents and visitors in the San Francisco Bay Area today will celebrate Thanksgiving with a meal and possibly a run.

A number of cities are holding turkey trots while nonprofits are hosting dinners or delivering meals. Trots usually start in the morning before the big meal.

In San Jose, the 14th annual Applied Materials "Silicon Valley Turkey Trot" gets started at 6:30 a.m. and has a goal of raising $1 million for families in need.

At 8 a.m., Concord's annual Turkey Trot 5K and 10K runs get started while in Hayward people can opt for a "turkey" swim at the Hayward Plunge.

San Francisco organizations such as Glide and the St. Anthony Foundation are holding Thanksgiving dinners for the needy.
Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco to feed thousands for their annual Thanksgiving Day dinner.


St. Anthony's will hold its dinner at its dining room at 121 Golden Gate Ave. while Glide will start serving breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at 330 Ellis St. Dinner is at 10 a.m.

The Salvation Army will be delivering meals to seniors and homebound residents in San Francisco and Meals on Wheels in San Francisco is expected to make its biggest Thanksgiving Day delivery since it opened in 1970, according to Meals on Wheels officials.

Meals on Wheels is geared up to deliver more than 2,000 holiday meals to seniors.

