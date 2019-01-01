Bay Area residents determined to keep resolutions in 2019

As we start 2019, people out and about in the Bay Area this morning say it feels like the perfect time to hit reset. They are making resolutions and say they plan to keep them.Katey Wohlers of Walnut Creek says "I want to create a piece of art every single day and I want to go on a run everyday."Laura Martinez of Walnut Creek went to the gym at 7:30 this morning."I made a goal to get back into shape new goal," she said.Exercise seems to be on everyone's mind this New Year's day. The parking lot was nearly full at the 24 Hour Fitness in Walnut Creek this morning.Rhonda Mcdonald was there with a determination to get into shape this year."I just decided to come and start a healthy lifestyle mentally spiritually physically emotionally," she said.Those who already regularly hit the gym say they see the resolution warriors coming every January and say they don't expect them to last past February."If people want to work out in the new year it is good for them but they don't last that long I don't feel like," said Mike Hamlin as he left the gym.There is plenty of advice out there on how to keep your resolution: start small, change one behavior at a time and don't beat yourself up.But people we talked to say they think they will keep their promises this year."Very likely. I got a very supportive wife, she wants me to prosper. That's what we are going to be doing this year," said Malliaque Satterfield of Concord who says he plans to work out more this year.