Bay Area residents grateful for those working on Christmas

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's that time of year when most people are off, but our firefighters, police officers, paramedics, nurses, and so many others are still working on Christmas Day to make sure the public is safe and sound.You don't have to look far to find people grateful for those sacrificing time away from home on the holiday.79-year-old Charlie Tost is undergoing chemotherapy at Washington Hospital for stage-4 cancer he's fighting.He's a retired airline pilot, so the time away from home on the holiday doesn't bother him. He is just grateful for the team of doctors, nurses, and staff working on Christmas to keep him comfortable."They sacrifice a lot working here. It's hard enough working day by day, but during the holidays it's probably especially hard," said Tost. "All of theM, they've gotta be special people."ABC7 News also spoke to Guy Harel of Toro Road Runners towing who was dispatched to move a car that was wrecked when a drunk driver crashed into it early Christmas morning.Harel said he doesn't mind sacrificing time away from home on the holiday, he's here to help.The woman who needed her car towed, Daisy Garcia, is grateful someone answered her call."Fortunately, they're working today on a holiday and thanks to them we got our problem situated," said Garcia.People all around the Bay Area are grateful to those making sacrifices.