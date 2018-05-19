Royal watchers in the Bay Area got up early to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married. Others slept in to celebrate with a re-broadcast of the historic nuptials for a British tea at San Francisco's Sir Francis Drake Hotel."It's great, you can't not watch it's addictive," said Jen Furman from San Francisco.Guests paid $125 to show off their fascinator hats, drink tea and eat English crumpets. There were even a few American treats for Meghan."We have donuts because everyone loves them," said Chris Dean from Crown and Crumpet Tea Cafe."I'm watching it for the second time. I got up at 3 AM to see the wedding and pageantry live," said Carrie Tsai from San Mateo.On Nob Hill, The bells at Grace Cathedral chimed a short fanfare concert at noon in honor of the Royal couple. The Episcopal church has close, historic ties to the UK."What an honor to to them, a signal we recognize what's going on in England, it's awesome," said tourist Robin Johnson.