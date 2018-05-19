ROYAL WEDDING

Bay Area royal watchers get up early for wedding

Royal watchers in the Bay Area got up early to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married. Others slept in to celebrate with a re-broadcast of the historic nuptials for a British tea at San Francisco's Sir Francis Drake Hotel.

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Royal watchers in the Bay Area got up early to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get married. Others slept in to celebrate with a re-broadcast of the historic nuptials for a British tea at San Francisco's Sir Francis Drake Hotel.

"It's great, you can't not watch it's addictive," said Jen Furman from San Francisco.

Guests paid $125 to show off their fascinator hats, drink tea and eat English crumpets. There were even a few American treats for Meghan.

"We have donuts because everyone loves them," said Chris Dean from Crown and Crumpet Tea Cafe.

"I'm watching it for the second time. I got up at 3 AM to see the wedding and pageantry live," said Carrie Tsai from San Mateo.

On Nob Hill, The bells at Grace Cathedral chimed a short fanfare concert at noon in honor of the Royal couple. The Episcopal church has close, historic ties to the UK.

"What an honor to to them, a signal we recognize what's going on in England, it's awesome," said tourist Robin Johnson.

