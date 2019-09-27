Society

Bay Area schools celebrate fathers, male role models

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a celebration of father and father figures at schools around the nation and the Bay Area on Friday.

Check out the excitement at Fairview school in Hayward

The school took part in the nationwide Million Fathers March, which encourages dads and male role models to accompany their children to school and be involved in their education.

The Hayward school district has participated in the event for several years, alternating to different schools every year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhaywardparentingschoolevents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young activists protest at Chevron headquarters in San Ramon
School officials trying to reschedule football game after threat
AccuWeather Forecast: Morning mist and drizzle, breezy afternoon
WATCH IN 60: SJPD teams up with "Neighbor" app, Antonio Brown considers return to NFL, Bruce Bochy's last series
Bruce Bochy to begin final series as SF Giants manager
Hayward man dies in crash on I-680 in Pleasant Hill
Elderly man attacked while visiting late wife's gravesite
Show More
With Authority: Robert 'The Ghost' Guerrero is back with a 1-2 punch
'OK' hand gesture, bowl cut added to hate crime list
FDA recalls dog food over salmonella and listeria concerns
ICE agents handcuff Wis. dad in car with family
Fathers of Friday night: Randall Park, Diedrich Bader
More TOP STORIES News