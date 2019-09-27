Bay Area schools celebrate fathers, male role models

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- It's a celebration of father and father figures at schools around the nation and the Bay Area on Friday.Check out the excitement at Fairview school in HaywardThe school took part in the nationwide Million Fathers March, which encourages dads and male role models to accompany their children to school and be involved in their education.The Hayward school district has participated in the event for several years, alternating to different schools every year.