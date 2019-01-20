Bay Area to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with several events

California Coastal Commission's California King Tides project holds events to mark the high king tides, including:9 a.m.: Martin Luther King Jr. Day shoreline cleanup. Regional Shoreline, 1 Swan Way, Oakland10:30 a.m.: Royal Walk with the king tides. Meet between Piers 3 and 5 on the bay side of buildings, San FranciscoThe 17th annual Oakland Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, with volunteers fanning across Oakland. locations include:9 a.m.: Joaquin Miller Park, Ranger Station, 3540 Sanborn Drive9 a.m.: Fruitvale Avenue and E. 12th Street9 a.m.: Lake Merritt Boating Center, 568 Bellevue Ave.7:30 a.m. Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community -- Justice for Mario Woods supporters holds a news conference before the SF labor council breakfast to call on city leaders to Fire Department of Human Resources Director Micki Callahan for what they say is systemic racial discrimination of black city workers. Marriott Marquis, 780 Mission St., San Francisco8 a.m. The eighth annual Berkeley Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast. Berkeley Adult School, 1701 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley8 a.m. Annual Martin Luther King Jr. labor and community breakfast. Marriott Marquis ballroom, 780 Mission St., San Francisco8:30 a.m. El Cerrito's 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade and rally; starts at City Hall Plaza, Manila and San Pablo avenues11 a.m.: Rally at end of march at El Cerrito High School, 540 Ashbury Ave., El Cerrito8:30 a.m. Hayward Mayor Barbara Halliday and Kaiser Permanente executives commemorate MLK Day of Service by working at Marquis House Family Emergency Shelter. 22671 Third St., Hayward8:30 a.m. Our City Forest Martin Luther King Jr. Day community planting event.Meridian Avenue, at Dentwood Drive, San Jose9 a.m. Allen Temple Health and Social Service Ministries' thirdannual Martin Luther King drum major for freedom breakfast and fundraiser. Hilton Airport Hotel, 1 Hegenberger Road, Oakland9 a.m. Santa Cruz police department and NAACP Santa Cruz County branch hold their second annual Martin Luther King Jr. march and rally. March starts at Cathcart Street, between Cedar Street andPacific Avenue, Santa Cruz9 a.m. Fourth annual East Palo Alto mayor's tree planting andMLK Day of Service. Martin Luther King Park, 435 Daisy Lane, East Palo Alto9 a.m. NAACP Vallejo branch holds its annual day of service march and program for Martin Luther King Day.9 a.m.: March starts at Tennessee and Tuolumne streets, Vallejo10:30 a.m.: program held at Hogan Middle School, 850 Rosewood St., Vallejo9 a.m. Martin Luther King Jr. national day of service sprucing up John F. Kennedy elementary school with Kaiser Permanente volunteers. 725 Price St., Daly City9:30 a.m. Martin Luther King Jr. national day of service sprucing up Gordon J. Lau elementary school with Kaiser Permanente volunteers. 950 Clay St., San Francisco9:45 a.m. Caltrain NorCal MLK celebration from San Jose to San Francisco, with stops in Palo Alto and San Mateo. Start at Diridon station, 65 Cahill St., San Jose10 a.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center MLK Day rally. Longshoreman's Hall, 99 Hegenberger Road, Oakland10 a.m. African American Art & Culture complex holds its annual MLK day of service and film screening. 762 Fulton St., San Francisco10 a.m. Worldwide forgiveness alliance Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Manzanita Center, 630 Drake Ave., Marin City10:30 a.m. San Leandro Martin Luther King Jr. Day Oratorical Festival and Poetry Slam. Senior Community Center, 13909 E. 14th ave., San Leandro11 a.m. Start of annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative march and celebration events. March ends at Yerba Buena Gardens, where there will be music, film and health festivals, an interfaith commemoration and a feature speaker program. March start: Caltrain station, 700 4th St., San Francisco.11 a.m. Napa truffle festival marketplace. Oxbow Public Market, 610 First St., Napa11 a.m. Fifth annual people's march and day of action to reclaim Martin Luther King's radical legacy. Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, 14th Street and Broadway, Oakland4:30 p.m. Hayward annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday event. Chabot College, Reed L. Buffington Visual & Performing Arts Center, 25555 Hesperian Blvd., Hayward