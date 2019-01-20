MARTIN LUTHER KING JR

Bay Area to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with several events

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shakes his fist during a speech in Selma, Ala., Feb. 12, 1965. (AP Photo/Horace Cort)

California Coastal Commission's California King Tides project holds events to mark the high king tides, including:

9 a.m.: Martin Luther King Jr. Day shoreline cleanup. Regional Shoreline, 1 Swan Way, Oakland

10:30 a.m.: Royal Walk with the king tides. Meet between Piers 3 and 5 on the bay side of buildings, San Francisco

PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.


The 17th annual Oakland Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, with volunteers fanning across Oakland. locations include:

9 a.m.: Joaquin Miller Park, Ranger Station, 3540 Sanborn Drive

9 a.m.: Fruitvale Avenue and E. 12th Street

9 a.m.: Lake Merritt Boating Center, 568 Bellevue Ave.

7:30 a.m. Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community -- Justice for Mario Woods supporters holds a news conference before the SF labor council breakfast to call on city leaders to Fire Department of Human Resources Director Micki Callahan for what they say is systemic racial discrimination of black city workers. Marriott Marquis, 780 Mission St., San Francisco

8 a.m. The eighth annual Berkeley Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast. Berkeley Adult School, 1701 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley

8 a.m. Annual Martin Luther King Jr. labor and community breakfast. Marriott Marquis ballroom, 780 Mission St., San Francisco

8:30 a.m. El Cerrito's 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade and rally; starts at City Hall Plaza, Manila and San Pablo avenues

11 a.m.: Rally at end of march at El Cerrito High School, 540 Ashbury Ave., El Cerrito

8:30 a.m. Hayward Mayor Barbara Halliday and Kaiser Permanente executives commemorate MLK Day of Service by working at Marquis House Family Emergency Shelter. 22671 Third St., Hayward

8:30 a.m. Our City Forest Martin Luther King Jr. Day community planting event.
Meridian Avenue, at Dentwood Drive, San Jose

9 a.m. Allen Temple Health and Social Service Ministries' third
annual Martin Luther King drum major for freedom breakfast and fundraiser. Hilton Airport Hotel, 1 Hegenberger Road, Oakland

9 a.m. Santa Cruz police department and NAACP Santa Cruz County branch hold their second annual Martin Luther King Jr. march and rally. March starts at Cathcart Street, between Cedar Street and
Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz

9 a.m. Fourth annual East Palo Alto mayor's tree planting and
MLK Day of Service. Martin Luther King Park, 435 Daisy Lane, East Palo Alto

9 a.m. NAACP Vallejo branch holds its annual day of service march and program for Martin Luther King Day.

9 a.m.: March starts at Tennessee and Tuolumne streets, Vallejo

10:30 a.m.: program held at Hogan Middle School, 850 Rosewood St., Vallejo

9 a.m. Martin Luther King Jr. national day of service sprucing up John F. Kennedy elementary school with Kaiser Permanente volunteers. 725 Price St., Daly City

9:30 a.m. Martin Luther King Jr. national day of service sprucing up Gordon J. Lau elementary school with Kaiser Permanente volunteers. 950 Clay St., San Francisco

9:45 a.m. Caltrain NorCal MLK celebration from San Jose to San Francisco, with stops in Palo Alto and San Mateo. Start at Diridon station, 65 Cahill St., San Jose

10 a.m. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center MLK Day rally. Longshoreman's Hall, 99 Hegenberger Road, Oakland

10 a.m. African American Art & Culture complex holds its annual MLK day of service and film screening. 762 Fulton St., San Francisco

10 a.m. Worldwide forgiveness alliance Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Manzanita Center, 630 Drake Ave., Marin City

10:30 a.m. San Leandro Martin Luther King Jr. Day Oratorical Festival and Poetry Slam. Senior Community Center, 13909 E. 14th ave., San Leandro

11 a.m. Start of annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative march and celebration events. March ends at Yerba Buena Gardens, where there will be music, film and health festivals, an interfaith commemoration and a feature speaker program. March start: Caltrain station, 700 4th St., San Francisco.

11 a.m. Napa truffle festival marketplace. Oxbow Public Market, 610 First St., Napa

11 a.m. Fifth annual people's march and day of action to reclaim Martin Luther King's radical legacy. Frank H. Ogawa Plaza, 14th Street and Broadway, Oakland

4:30 p.m. Hayward annual Martin Luther King Jr. birthday event. Chabot College, Reed L. Buffington Visual & Performing Arts Center, 25555 Hesperian Blvd., Hayward

