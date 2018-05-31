SOCIETY

Bears over SoMa: artist's first large-scale mural rises

'Dreamers' on 1236 Mission St. | Photo: fnnch

By Hoodline
Muralist fnnch completed his first large-scale work on the side of a building in SoMa yesterday. The artist said he hopes the installation inspires support for children who are dreaming of their future.

The 40-foot-wide, 30-foot-tall piece on 1263 Mission St. (between 8th and 9th) is on the side of a building that hosts Clever, a startup that uses technology to enhance educational experiences.
The eastern wall of 1263 Mission St. now hosts fnnch's newest work. | Image: Google

The honey bears in the new mural, "Dreamers," depict an astronaut, a firefighter, and an artist, "things children want to be when they grow up," fnnch told Hoodline.

The work is intended to provide inspiration to children of all backgrounds, "regardless of how they got here or into our education system," he said.
Early stages of the mural | Photo: Joe Barrow (@jrivanob)

The installation includes a quote from artist Shepard Fairey: "Art can't be either evocative or -- it has to be both."

According to fnnch, "the honey bear is evocative, and the message of this mural is both provocative and supportive."

The work also speaks to Clever's mission as an educational startup. "One way that a child can get closer to reaching its dreams is to get educated," he said.
Photo: Joe Barrow (@jrivanob)

Fnnch met the chief executive of Clever, Tyler Bosmeny, at a dinner party in February and began discussing potential plans for adding a mural to the side of the company's headquarters.

Bosmeny connected fnnch with the building's owner; after some negotiations on designs and logistical issues, painting began just over a week ago, fnnch said.

"It's the first work I've ever painted that is taller than a ladder can reach," he said. The swing stage -- a suspended, adjustable scaffold -- can't be operated with only one person, so fellow muralist Mitch Bierer assisted with the piece. The installation took about seven days.
Photo: Joshua Lacayo (@welcomebackotter)

Some Clever employees, including Bosmeny, took the opportunity to get out on the swing stage and help, fnnch added.

The employees were all curious about what was happening on their building, and interested in getting first-hand experience, so it was nice to be able to give them a chance to be involved, fnnch said.

The swing stage is expected to come down on Monday, June 4.
Completed mural with swing stage at the top of the building | Photo: fnnch

His next works include a show tentatively scheduled for June 22 at 302 Folsom St. and a collaborative mural in Los Angeles.

You can follow fnnch's art on Instagram or sign up for his newsletter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
SOCIETY
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
Two Bay Area cities go Roundup free after Monsanto ruling
More Society
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News