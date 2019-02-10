With a heavy heart and deep sadness, we share that Ron Miller, husband of Diane Disney Miller, son-in-law of Walt Disney, President of the Board of Directors at The Walt Disney Family Museum, and owner of Silverado Vineyards has passed in Napa, California. https://t.co/PrPrwIpOEG pic.twitter.com/dmc1fxsaZ4 — Walt Disney Family Museum (@WDFMuseum) February 10, 2019

The beloved son-in-law of Walt Disney and former CEO of the Walt Disney Company has died.The Walt Disney Family Museum shared the news of Ron Miller's death on twitter.Miller was also the President of the Board of Directors at the Museum, and the owner of Silverado Vineyards in Napa.He married Walt Disney's daughter Diane in 1954 and played professional football for the Los Angeles Rams.Later his father-in-law hired him to work at Disney.Ron Miller was 85-years-old.