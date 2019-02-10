SOCIETY

Beloved son-in-law of Walt Disney, former Walt Disney Company CEO Ron Miller dies at age 85

EMBED </>More Videos

Walt Disney's son-in-law and former CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Ron Miller, has passed away. Here's a look at some of his achievements. (Walt Disney Family Museum/Twitter)

The beloved son-in-law of Walt Disney and former CEO of the Walt Disney Company has died.

The Walt Disney Family Museum shared the news of Ron Miller's death on twitter.


Miller was also the President of the Board of Directors at the Museum, and the owner of Silverado Vineyards in Napa.

He married Walt Disney's daughter Diane in 1954 and played professional football for the Los Angeles Rams.

Later his father-in-law hired him to work at Disney.

Ron Miller was 85-years-old.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydisneycelebrity deaths
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 News on Instagram
Fraud alert issued about apparent calls from Social Security
ABC7 News Weather Anchor Spencer Christian reads to kids
What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
More Society
Top Stories
Fresh snowfall captivates Bay Area snow seekers
Snow piling up in the Sierra
Both directions of I-5 Grapevine closed due to inclement weather
Snow blankets beaches in Humboldt County
Snow forces closure of I-80 near Nevada state line
Snow blankets Bay Area peaks
BART changing schedule to start morning rides at 5 a.m.
San Francisco firefighters may be forced to surrender beloved station cat
Show More
Cousins' late free throws lead Warriors past Heat 120-118
Disney drops first look of Will Smith as Genie in 'Aladdin'
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Drake cut off during Grammys acceptance speech
Michelle Obama makes surprise Grammys appearance
More News