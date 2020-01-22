Berkeley proposes emergency tent shelter under overpass but Caltrans says not safe; against state law

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The Berkeley City Council is set to consider a proposal to set up an emergency "tent-based" homeless shelter to try to get at least some of the 1,000 people living on the streets into a better situation. But Caltrans is among those who question the choice of location.Homeless for 20 years, Kerrie Crawford says she'd at least consider a proposed "tent-based" emergency shelter in Berkeley."Yeah, yeah, I would do that," said Crawford, who is currently living with her dog 'Mischief' in one of a cluster of tents amid considerable garbage, just off the I-80 freeway at University Avenue."We try to keep it like contained-ish," said Crawford, as she surveyed the piles of discarded clothing and debris. "But some of us have a mess of problems, but we're just trying to survive, trying to live. They don't give us much to work with here."The proposed new shelter would be in a storage yard underneath the University Avenue overpass, just down the road at Second Street, where about 75 people could stay for up to 180 days."There'd be a staff-person there 24-7," said Berkeley City Councilmember Kate Harrison, who says the tent-based shelter would be managed by a local non-profit."This would be an organized system of us paying for trash pickup, toilets, showers, handwashing stations, as well as a set of behavioral rules that will help us work with the community," explained Harrison.The city has conducted an online survey to gauge residents' feelings about the proposed shelter. Fifty-three percent approve, while 43 percent disapprove.However, Caltrans spokesman Bart Ney told ABC7 News, it would be a violation of its policies to have anyone living underneath its structure.Those who work and own businesses near the site also worry about potential impacts on them.And then there's the question of whether people like Crawford will really move there."It's hard to be liked contained," said Crawford. "So what kind of situation is it going to be? Is it going to be like roommates in the tents, or you going to get your own little tents? Cause I can't do a bunch of roommates. I've got like social anxiety, so I can't do a bunch of people like that."The Berkeley City Council will consider the proposal at its meeting Tuesday night at 1231 Addison Street. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.Caltrans Statement from Bart Ney: