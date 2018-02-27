SOCIETY

Bernal Heights Artist Creates San Francisco Mural In Tokyo

Photos: Amos Goldbaum/Instagram

By Hoodline
San Francisco expats in Tokyo seeking a literal taste of home have a new option: Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen has opened its fourth brick-and-mortar location in Marunouchi, a district of the Japanese capital.

The new bagelry features a mural by Bernal Heights artist Amos Goldbaum depicting San Francisco's cityscape--with a bit of artistic license.
A bagel-eating kaiju. | Photo: Amos Goldbaum/Instagram

Goldbaum's detailed line art faithfully depicts the City by the Bay, but instead of adding a diminutive Mt. Diablo in the background, he replaced Twin Peaks with a colossal Mt. Fuji. Also seen: a bagel-eating kaiju.

The project is documented on Goldbaum's Instagram page, noting changes like a prominent Sutro Tower that was eventually replaced with a more familiar Golden Gate Bridge.
A preliminary sketch. | Photo: Amos Goldbaum/Instagram

Closer to home, Goldbaum's artwork can be found in Bernal Heights at Pinhole Coffee (210 Cortland Ave.), where he installed a detailed mural on the cafe's west wall that depicts a view of Bernal Hill adapted from a photo taken in 1893.

That piece was screened on T-shirts given to people who supported the mural, but there's no word yet on whether the Tokyo Wise Sons artwork will be similarly adapted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodlineSan Francisco
SOCIETY
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Mysterious messages of love and kindness appear on Alameda sidewalks
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News