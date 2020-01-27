san mateo county

Billionaire Vinod Khosla is suing the San Mateo County Sheriff in the dispute over public access to Martins Beach

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. -- There is a new chapter in the ongoing dispute over access to a beach in San Mateo County.

Billionaire Vinod Khosla is now suing the San Mateo County Sheriff, Carlos Bolanos.

Khosla is claiming people who visit Martins Beach should be cited for trespassing on his property and the sheriff's office isn't doing that.

There are several court cases over access to the popular spot Khosla purchased in 2008.

Khosla locked the gate in 2010, setting off the legal fight that's been winding through the courts for years.

The Sheriff has not commented on the latest lawsuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan mateoenvironmentbeacheslawsuitsan mateo county
SAN MATEO COUNTY
8 arrested with ties to Peninsula fencing ring
San Mateo County plans major renovations to fairgrounds
Meet Perfect Pet Ace!
Meet Perfect Pet Shadow!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
AccuWeather forecast: Chance of rain north then dry and warmer week ahead
49ers gearing up for Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami
New mural honors Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Warriors honor Kobe Bryant, 49ers in Miami, GrubHub controversy
Former Warriors player says Bryant 'changed the game' of basketball
Warriors, Bay Area sports world reacts to Kobe Bryant's death
US to evacuate consulate staff from Wuhan to SF amid coronavirus outbreak
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
More TOP STORIES News